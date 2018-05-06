10/27/2020
Happy Spooktober!
Changelog;
- A new Empire In Flames PDF is available! This version is much cleaner (and prettier) than the old version..
- Moved Dark Jester from the Hired Swords section to the Dramatis Personae section where he rightfully belongs. (Thanks Niklas S.)
- Added "The Innocents" Warband. This was created by Jonas A. & Matt S. for the Mordheim Facebook Group Warband Competition, he has since updated it a bit from the original zip file I posted below. The version on the Warbands page is definitive.
- Added the "Ostermark Roadwardens" and "Drowned Dead" warbands from Andrew A., also created for the Facebook Group Warband Competition.
- Added an amazing PDF done by Benoît “Dreadaxe” Dumeaux for Tuomas's newer written "Witch Hunter Rabble Rousing" rules. You can find it under "New From Tuomas" in the Downloads section.
- Updated Town Cryer 8 with a newer, complete version. This version contains the full issue where the previous was missing a few pages. (Thanks Tomas W.)
- Added a "Master Equipment Table" to the Resources section. This is a reformated and more user friendly version of the Master Equipment List. (Thanks Evan)
09/23/2020
Hi!
Some of you thought I was dead! Lots of great updates today.
Changelog;
- The Mordheim Facebook Groups' Warband creation competition is now complete! These entries will be added to the Warbands page in due time. For now, I've compiled all the entries into a ZIP file if you'd like to view them. You can see the winners announcement post here.
- Added an editable rulebook variant to the Rules section. We can assume that this is the raw rulebook file that was used when writing Mordheim! Check the rules section under Downloads for more information - very exciting. (Special thanks to Lauri K. & Andras G.)
- Revisted the Rules section to be a bit more user friendly.
- Added Westfalia Miniatures to the Third Party Miniatures section (Thanks Aulenbeck)
- Added Black Tree Design to the Third Party Miniatures section (Thanks Tim I.)
- Added the "Desolation" setting to the Campaign page, with a link to their personal page. This is set in the Chaos Wastes in the far north - perfect campaign if you have some Warcry miniatures lying around that need use.
- The "Nemesis Crown" link on the Campaigns page now links to the rulebook, which is all you will need to get started with that fantastic campaign.
- Added the missing dungeon tile to the Vampire Hunters Campaign page! This was a real treasure hunt that occurred on the Mordheim facebook group. Special thanks to Evan D. for digging it up in his personal files.
- Added another blank, HD, uncolored Mordheim map to the Resources section. (Thanks Jonathan H. for formatting this!)
02/24/2020
Happy New Year!
Another year for Broheim! Thank you all for your continued support on this project - without the help and praise of the wonderful Mordheim community, this index simply wouldn't exist. I do apologize in advance for somewhat infrequent updates; as we all know..life happens. There's always things in the queue!
With that said, I've added a new page to Broheim! A different game I picked up recently and surprisingly not Mordheim related. However, it was a game that Games Workshop did at one time support from a past age...
With enough searching you can probably find this hidden webpage. It may even be of some use to you if you're traveling into dark dungeons, in search of treasure and glory. If you're coming from a related Facebook group well, you'll already know where to go ;)
Until next time,
11/12/2019
Hey all! Still around. Time for some updates.
Changelog;
- Added a wonderful fully printable rulebook done by Christian I. to the rules section. This contains all three sections of the Errata'd rules and book cover in a printable format.
- Added Encampments Pt.3 to the Downloads section under Fanatic Online publications (Thanks Jimmy H.)
- Added V&V Miniatures, Lead Adventure Miniatures, Claymore Castings, & Dunkeldorf Miniatures to Third Party Providers.
- Fixed the Random Happenings' link in the Downloads section.
- Added King of the Castle, Killershrike, & the Athel Loren webpages to the Forgotten Lands section.
New Rules by Tuomas Pirinen;
I've added a section under the Additional Rules section that will host Tuomas's newly written Mordheim rules from the past few years - these were posted on the Mordheim Facebook group or his own personal page. A link of each post including any PDF's of the rules can be found there.
- Added the Child Of Light PDF (Thank you Maurizio S.)
- Added the Cursed Cavalcade PDF - remember, these are beta rules.
- Added a link to the Witch Hunter Rabble Rousing post - no PDF yet.
- Added a link to the Pavise Rules post - no PDF yet.
The Enemy Within Campaign;
- Being adapted from the old Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, this campaign is still WIP from the well known Nuno M. - the campaign link goes to his personal blog where you can follow his process and any files related to the supplement.
Albion Campaign;
- The link to the Albion campaign via the Campaign page now goes to the Mordheimer's PDF - this version is packed with extra content and includes the original as well.
Vampire Hunters Campaign;
- Created a basic Vampire Hunters campaign page with a link to the zipped files and some background. This is an excellent Cooperative campaign set in Ostermark.
Relics of the Crusades Campaign;
- Created a basic Relics of the Crusades campaign page with links to the rules which were published in Fanatic Online magazine (see downloads section).
05/22/2019
Still here!
Hey guys! Been slackin' on some updates due to life happening. Don't fret, they're coming!. Additional Rules is up next.
As always, feel free to shoot me an email if you have any questions or want something added. For those who have already written me, I'll get back to you when I can.
03/12/2019
Changelog;
- Added a "Races" column to the Warbands page!
- Added two new White Dwarf articles from the Canadian supplements to the Downloads page [Thanks to Aulenback]
- Added a HD Mordheim Map Blank to the Downloads page [Thanks to Brad]
- Added Cadwallon Miniatures & Freebooter Miniatures to Third Party Providers. [Thanks to Aulenback]
Mutiny In Marienburg Campaign;
- Created the campaign page for this great supplement.
- I've written a pretty brief breakdown on the status of the campaign on it's page, for those interested I invite you to read it. If any of the facts are wrong, please let me know.
03/08/2019
Some slight updates today.
Changelog;
- Added the new and improved Aristocracy Of The Night PDF to the Additional Rules section on the downloads page. I hope you all enjoy it.
- Added the even "newer" Night Goblins list to the Warbands page. This is a recreation of Terry Maltmans famous rendition of the Warband by Pathfinder over at TBMF. I'd consider it the definitive Night Goblin warband.
- Fixed all the Jump Links on the Downloads and Updates page (see right hand side). These were broken for years but an easy fix for a big quality of life improvement.
Campaign Page Changes
From now on, any supplements that have their web pages still active + useable I'll be linking to on the campaigns page instead of creating their own unique web page. I'll still be hosting their files here though for safekeeping.
- Added link to the Sealed City homepage.
- Added link to the Border Town Burning homepage.
- Added link to the Sartosa homepage.
Have a great weekend all :)
03/01/2019
Happy New Year!(ish)
Yes, I'm still here. I hadn't checked the Broheim email for some time and was super pleased to see that so many people had written, throwing me tons of new content to work with and ideas - really shows the dedication of the Mordheim player base. I rerouted the email so I'll be able to see them easier now as well, thank you guys for the kind words.
Changelog;
- Added MRoster to the Downloads/Resources Page [Thanks to Joel Samuelsson]
- Added the Wood Elves of Athel Loren Warband [Thanks to Matthew]
- Added MOM Miniatures to the Third Party Miniature Providers.
- Added the Goblin Raiders, Hobgoblin Horde, Dwarf Slayer Cult & Snotlings Warbands [Thanks to Styrofoam King]
- Added the Citadel Journal (CJ) to the key.
- Added Mootlander Warband from CJ36.
- Added the original "making of Mordheim" White Dwarf articles on the Downloads page.
Athen Loren Campaign;
- Added the campaign rules to the Campaigns Page.
- The four warbands from the supplement were added to the Warbands page; Dwarf Troll Slayers, Savage Orcs, Skaven of Clan Skryre (yes, another one) and Wood Elf Scouts.
- Hyperlink of the official website added to the Forgotten Lands on the resources page.
Notes on Athel Loren; it seems this supplement was still heavily WIP, but there is quite a lot of content for it. TommyPunk seemed to help with it's creation quite a bit of Khemri fame, so I hope sometime down the line someone gets to polishing it out. As of now the entire supplement is given a 3 rating unless someone can attest for it's balance/quality.
Original Athel Loren Website
Karak Eight Peaks Campaign;
- Added the campaign rules to the Campaigns Page.
- The warbands of this supplement were added back in June last year, you can find them on the Warbands page or in the supplement PDF.
Notes on Karak Eight Peaks; This supplement was created by noigrim on TomsBoringMordheimForum in January, 2017. It can easily be used in conjunction with the well defined Karak Azgal campaign - I suggest that people use the Underground rules in the Khemri Campaign setting as well. The warbands were given a score of 2 to be in line with the Karak Azgal warbands.
Karak Eight Peaks TBMF Thread
07/12/2018
Changelog;
- Updated all the Fluff Text for Border Town Burning, Mutiny In Marienburg, & Relics Of The Crusades on the campaigns page.
- Added Sylvania campaign page.
- Added Karak Azgal campaign page.
- Added Mousillon campaign page.
- Added a Favicon!
- Added a Third Party Miniatures segment to the Downloads & Resources page.
I'm still here! See you all soon.
06/21/2018
Changelog;
- Added Empire In Flames PDF to Downloads.
- Updated all pre-standing Hired Sword & Dramatis Personae entries with PDF's.
- Added Mutiny In Marienburg Warbands, Hired Swords & Dramatis Personae.
- Added Sealed City Warbands, Hired Swords & Dramatis Personae.
- Added Karak Eight Peaks Warbands.
- Added Sylvania Dramatis Personae;
- The Headless Horseman
- Sigmund Spindle, The Harvester Of Flesh
Other news; I've started construction on the "Campaign" pages. I've created a rough template for one using the Sylvania campaign here; link
Please provide any feedbeck to me via email on the bottom of the page or on the Mordheim FB group. Talk to you soon!
06/16/2018
Changelog;
- Updated the Druchii PDF to the latest version from the older Mordheimer version.
- Fixed the PDF link for Vampire Hunters Of Sylvania.
- Added Grave Robbers Warband (SYL).
- Added Masters Of Horror Warband (SYL).
- Added Survivors Of Strigos Warband (SYL).
- Added WWW to the Key for Fan made content from around the web.
- Added Altdorf Expeditionary Party Warband (WWW).
- Added Grudgebearers Warband (WWW).
Other news; Going to be updating all the Dramatis Personae/Hired Swords PDF's this weekend for you guys. Simply put, there are a LOT of Mordheim PDF's going around the web, a lot of which are just copies of bits from Town Cryers, LOD, other publications etc. For Broheim, I don't want to introduce more PDF's into the community unless necessary, so all these links will be straight to the publication page itself or to a previously existing PDF if the quality is acceptable.
06/14/2018
Changelog;
- Added a Legal page to the bottom of the website.
- Re-created the Dramatis Personae and Hired Swords pages;
- Many PDF's and entries are missing - they will be updated in the coming weeks! Take a look at the Mordheim Facebook Group Hired Swords from their contest if you haven't already.
06/13/2018
Changelog;
- Changed Bretonnian Chapel Guard grade from a "3" to a "2" - thanks M. Scholz from the FB group!
- Added Mutiny In Marienburg to the campaigns list.
- Added The Sealed City to the campaigns list.
- Added The Enemy Within to the campaigns list.
- Fixed header bar bug where it would expand further than it should.
- Added a link to the Broheim Trello to the footer of the website. You can now view up and coming releases and what's in the backlog! If you have a Trello account, you can also comment and suggest new projects for me to work on within Broheim.
06/10/2018
Changelog;
- Added Sartosa, Relics of the Crusades, and some other miscellaneous warbands to the master list.
- Added Heroes of Mordheim to the downloads section under additional rules.
06/05/2018
Holy Guacamole! Warbands!
What you find on the Warbands page right now might be the largest and most comprehensive list of Mordheim Warbands on the web right now. Using Cianty's awesome grading system, I've added to his Master List and then some! I'm still missing a few from his list, but from my end so far I've been able to add Karak Azgal, Mousillon, and soon to be some Sartosa stuff maybe! This whole week is gonna be a lot of updating...
05/27/2018
Not dead!
Taking an extended vacation. Future updates to come soon...like Campaign pages!
Also...check out the sortable tables on the Warbands page :)
04/28/2018
Scenarios galore!
Updates for the day;
- Holy mother of god, scenarios. The Mordheimer master list of scenarios is absolutely insane, it will probably take a few hours to import by hand. I hope I can actually FIND all of the scenarios on this list - wish me luck folks.
- I've set up a Trello so everyone can track progress, and help keep myself organized. You can view that badboy right here.
04/24/2018
Woo!
Updates for the day;
- Tooltips are a go! If you see a , hover over it to see source information on whatever it is you're looking at. If you see a , that means I don't have that information...maybe you should submit it to me? :D
- Working on Hired Swords now, will add as many as I can.
- Added the "Forgotten Lands" section under Publications in Downloads - these will be hyperlinks to dead and alive Mordheim databases scattered around the web. Please let me know what I'm missing!
- Switched "Settings" to campaigns across the board, I think it will make more sense down the road.
04/22/2018
Let's get back to work, shall we?
Updates for the day;
- Hired Swords Page Reworked and Under Construction
- Offical Hired Swords Added
- Karak Azgal Hired Swords Added
- Khemri Hired Swords Added
- Facebook Hired Sword Contestants Added
- Fixed Header so it shouldn't bug out on Mobile anymore
- Starting work on Tooltips for Information about Selections, will make it much cleaner and easier to read for everyone!
Expect more updates soon!
10/15/2016
Work!
Updates for the day;
- Added "Resources" to the Downloads section.
- Updated Karak Azgal Dramatis Personae.
- Updated Khemri Dramatis Personae.
- Added Khemri Warbands.
In addition, I've made Hired Swords, Scenarios and some other pages unaccessible until they're finished to avoid confusion. If you have any comments or anything, please let me know in the Toms thread Here! - or, reach out to me on /r/Mordheim! (I mod there.)
10/13/2016
Back In Action
After a long hiatus, I have finally found the time to continue (and hopefully) flesh out this project. Starting out, you should be able to find all the PDF's I've found over the years of Warbands in their corresponding page. Let's get this show on the road! Oh, and Happy Birthday to me! :D
7/22/2015
Welcome to Broheim!
Hello! I (ntdars) have just launched this website tonight. It's been my personal project to collect ALL Mordheim related information on the net and combine it into one place - here. Please feel free to look around but please be aware this is a MASSIVE WIP. Also, there are a metric ton of placeholder images and pictures that I found randomly on the web, so please don't get mad at me if you were the original artist of those. I just think they look cool.
